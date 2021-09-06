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The Kanye West Controversy | Scott Adams and Stefan Molyneux
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31 views • September 06, 2021
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Recently Kanye West created worldwide news when he voiced his admiration of conservative commentator Candace Owens, shared multiple Scott Adams videos, voiced support for President Donald Trump and alluded to running for political office. Scott Adams joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the aftermath of the Kanye West tweets, how the media immediately rushed to slander him and what this means for the future of political discourse.
Scott Adams is the creator of the widely popular Dilbert comic strip that is published daily in thousands of newspapers across the world, he is the author of many bestselling books including “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life” and "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter." Adams is also a trained hypnotist and an expert in the field of persuasion.
Order "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Still-Win-Big
Order "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Win-Bigly
Fact Checking the Media Claim I am “far right” or “ALT-RIGHT” http://blog.dilbert.com/2018/04/30/fact-checking-the-media-claim-i-am-far-right-or-alt-right/
Blog: http://blog.dilbert.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottadamssays
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▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4075-the-kanye-west-controversy-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
Recently Kanye West created worldwide news when he voiced his admiration of conservative commentator Candace Owens, shared multiple Scott Adams videos, voiced support for President Donald Trump and alluded to running for political office. Scott Adams joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the aftermath of the Kanye West tweets, how the media immediately rushed to slander him and what this means for the future of political discourse.
Scott Adams is the creator of the widely popular Dilbert comic strip that is published daily in thousands of newspapers across the world, he is the author of many bestselling books including “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life” and "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter." Adams is also a trained hypnotist and an expert in the field of persuasion.
Order "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Still-Win-Big
Order "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Win-Bigly
Fact Checking the Media Claim I am “far right” or “ALT-RIGHT” http://blog.dilbert.com/2018/04/30/fact-checking-the-media-claim-i-am-far-right-or-alt-right/
Blog: http://blog.dilbert.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottadamssays
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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