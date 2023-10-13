💥The Moment an Israeli Shell Hit a [Reuter's] Woman Reporter in Lebanon - "I Can't Feel My Leg"

The moment an Israeli shell hit a [Reuters] reporter in Lebanon.

Reuters is afraid to say who killed Issam. They didn't mention on their article.

Hypocricy like no other!

Here's the Video of this Journalist in Lebanon wounded that I posted earlier today.

https://www.brighteon.com/2907f988-32ac-42b7-932d-51cf7eff658e

Adding another incident with a BBC journalist that I haven't mentioned.

About the BBC journalists that were held at gunpoint:

➡️Muhannad Tutunji, Haitham Abudiab and their BBC Arabic team were driving to a hotel when their car was intercepted.

➡️They were dragged from the vehicle - marked "TV" in red tape - searched and pushed against a wall.

➡️Mr Tutunji and Mr Abudiab said they identified themselves as BBC journalists and showed police their press ID cards.

➡️While attempting to film the incident, Mr Tutunji said his phone was thrown on the ground and he was struck on the neck.

➡️The BBC has contacted Israeli police for comment.







