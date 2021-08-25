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Illuminati elites' reptilian nictitating eye membrane. Donald Trump & QAnon were a test from God
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556 views • August 25, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry were tests from God if the humans would idolize them
Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry were tests from God on the hearts of the “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christian freak hordes whose heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Instead of thanking God for the reprieve from Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war attempt which we real Christians exposed without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecution and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms, the religious Christian hordes rebelling against women’s head coverings went off to worship Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry instead. They did not care at all if the real Christians, who were bringing them the truth and protecting them from the AntiChrist and Donald Trump, were getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day. They were just celebrating the AntiChrist and Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry. They knew that Katy Perry was a Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist pedophile cannibal globalist elite, because God exposed everything through us real Christians. However, they hated us real Christians, who restored the original Bible verses which their pastors redefined and warned them that Katy Perry was a baby-eating 10 foot tall reptilian. They rejected God’s truth and decided to worship Satan Lucifer’s lies. This is why there is only God’s judgment wrath left for these religious Christians rebelling against women’s head coverings, just like the Israelites who refused to stop worshipping the golden calf idol. They do not teach or warn any of these truths about the Draco avatar Satanist MJ-12 leader Nazi 4th Reich Donald Trump or Draco avatar pedophile cannibal witch Katy Perry or the AI QAnon, but instead, they worship them as their gods. They did not defend the humans by warning them the truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill them and slaughter their families, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry customers and bosses and coworkers and friends would leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. The religious Christians are crazy and not right in the head. They are now considering bringing Obama back after the calamities to make him the fake hero savior. The Donald Trump faction and QAnon’s claims that Obama was arrested and executed are absolute lies, in order to keep the humans happy and docile, until the real Christians are raptured up to heaven, and they can exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie populace. President Ronald Reagan warned about the Dracos’ CIA Nazi shadow rogue government just like President John F. Kennedy did, and shortly afterwards, both Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy were assassinated by the Illuminati super soldiers, and replaced with a clone. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry were tests from God if the humans would idolize them
Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry were tests from God on the hearts of the “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christian freak hordes whose heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Instead of thanking God for the reprieve from Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war attempt which we real Christians exposed without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecution and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms, the religious Christian hordes rebelling against women’s head coverings went off to worship Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry instead. They did not care at all if the real Christians, who were bringing them the truth and protecting them from the AntiChrist and Donald Trump, were getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day. They were just celebrating the AntiChrist and Donald Trump and QAnon and Katy Perry. They knew that Katy Perry was a Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist pedophile cannibal globalist elite, because God exposed everything through us real Christians. However, they hated us real Christians, who restored the original Bible verses which their pastors redefined and warned them that Katy Perry was a baby-eating 10 foot tall reptilian. They rejected God’s truth and decided to worship Satan Lucifer’s lies. This is why there is only God’s judgment wrath left for these religious Christians rebelling against women’s head coverings, just like the Israelites who refused to stop worshipping the golden calf idol. They do not teach or warn any of these truths about the Draco avatar Satanist MJ-12 leader Nazi 4th Reich Donald Trump or Draco avatar pedophile cannibal witch Katy Perry or the AI QAnon, but instead, they worship them as their gods. They did not defend the humans by warning them the truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill them and slaughter their families, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry customers and bosses and coworkers and friends would leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. The religious Christians are crazy and not right in the head. They are now considering bringing Obama back after the calamities to make him the fake hero savior. The Donald Trump faction and QAnon’s claims that Obama was arrested and executed are absolute lies, in order to keep the humans happy and docile, until the real Christians are raptured up to heaven, and they can exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie populace. President Ronald Reagan warned about the Dracos’ CIA Nazi shadow rogue government just like President John F. Kennedy did, and shortly afterwards, both Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy were assassinated by the Illuminati super soldiers, and replaced with a clone. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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