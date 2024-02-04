Birthday cake for boy killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

@Answers4Sean "Happy 20th birthday in Heaven. I love you Sean 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"
8:56 AM · Jan 31, 2024
https://twitter.com/Answers4Sean/status/1752737538190573966
###
Answers4Sean @Answers4Sean "Seeking JUSTICE for my son Sean Hartman. RIP beautiful boy. I am lost without you. Jan 31 2004-Sept 27 2021 😭😭😭😭😭💔"
