Birthday cake for boy killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections
Published Yesterday

@Answers4Sean "Happy 20th birthday in Heaven. I love you Sean 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

8:56 AM · Jan 31, 2024

https://twitter.com/Answers4Sean/status/1752737538190573966

###

Answers4Sean @Answers4Sean "Seeking JUSTICE for my son Sean Hartman. RIP beautiful boy. I am lost without you. Jan 31 2004-Sept 27 2021 😭😭😭😭😭💔"

https://givesendgo.com/GAWYX

