Ukraine planning chemical weapons provocation? - Moscow

This was posted on the 7th, along with the next 2 videos also about this. Conference is today, 8th. We'll see... Cynthia

Kiev plans to accuse Moscow of using chemical weapons on the battlefields of the Ukraine conflict, - Russian defense ministry has said, adding the so-called ‘evidence’ will be presented at the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons conference on October 8th.





