【Ukraine Rescue】Founder of British Humanitarian Organization Says We Need To Disrupt the World Mechanism Established Over the Years

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 Jan, founder of Bright Jar, a British humanitarian relief organization, visits the tent of the NFSC and the ROLF. He says he’d be happy to learn more about the evil nature of the CCP and the cause of destroying it. He says the evil mechanisms of the old world have become part of people’s daily lives. People have long been used to it. We need to disrupt this mechanism in order to change the world.