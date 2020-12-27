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Casa Marcello Night - Natale - 25 Dic 2020
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2 views • December 27, 2020
La Dodicesima Puntata dell'edizione 2020_21 di Casa Marcello Night.. Da una idea di Marcello Cirillo e Alberto M. Trabucco. Regia Alberto M. Trabucco e Nello Pepe. Con Fabrizio Failla, Massimo Cinque, Serena K Baldaccini, Maurizio Puxeddu, Sandro Torella, Lino Barbieri, Nello Pacchero, Labor, Rodolfo Laganà. Guest:Giulia Graziani, Alessandro De Gerardis, Mago Mr. Salomon, Katia Ricciarelli, Leee John Imagination @DIretta Web Casa Marcello @Sandro Torella @Mr Salomon Officiel @Rai @leeejohn
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