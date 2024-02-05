The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 322 - Some Advice

In this video i’m going to digress a bit from the core topic of this ministry, which is Babylon and all the dangers of the Fourth Iron Roman Beast system. I have been made increasingly aware over time of the place ASSUMPTION and EXPECTATION play out in human behaviour on many levels. Many years ago i had determined to myself to NEVER fall into the trap of ASSUMING or EXPECTING anything from anyone. I have kept to this and it has proven to be one of the wisest strategies i have followed. Personally, i do not ASSUME anything and do not EXPECT anything. This releases me to be free of disappointment. My only expectation is of God!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 333 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 333 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling