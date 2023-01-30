ALL AMERICANS NOW TRAPPED BY VAX STATUS

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Dr. Ruby reveals the DOD/HHS plan to track you down by your injection status, including those who took the shots then realized this is mass genocide and don’t want any more; and the Deagel Forecast shows that, although the entire world has been subjected to medical tyranny, it is the United States that is the real target. Pharma companies have violated federal laws for many years as a part of their normal business?Full Length Video: Link . . . . . . .
https://rumble.com/v26uhiq-live-7pm-americans-now-trapped-by-vax-status.html