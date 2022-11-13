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#DiedSuddenly While Dancing 💉👀 (2022)
Why are so many people dropping dead while dancing?
Intense exercise & movement get the graphene oxide pumping throughout the body, leading to blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes.
Source @covid bc