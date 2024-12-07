Sexual Sin Have You in Bondage?

I want to talk to you today about The Greatest Battle you will ever face as far as the flesh is concerned and that is sexual sin?

God created sex and it is good as long as it is contained within the marriage covenant.

Because our sexual desire is so strong it is now and always has been Satan’s greatest tool to use against us.

Anyone who give in to this temptation is put into bondage by Satan and the demonic host?

Sexual sin has consequences and they can be severe?

1. Demons can pass from body to body, higher the body count the greater the risk.

2. Disease, You can catch something that you can’t get rid of? Hepatitis, Aids, the list is endless.

3. Pregnancy, You are tied to a person you don’t even like for 18 plus years, plus a financial responsibility.

4. Every time you hook up with someone you leave a piece of yourself behind, the higher your body count the less likely you will ever be able to cleave/bond/attach to a husband or wife for life?



