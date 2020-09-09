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LIVE YT ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΟΝΕΙΡΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ RELOADED 20-04-2019/ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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2 views • September 09, 2020
Η LIVE YT ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΟΝΕΙΡΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ RELOADED 20-04-2019 ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ 9η ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΟΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΓΓΡΑΦΕΑ/ΠΟΙΗΤΡΙΑ/ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΡΙΑ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ ΕΙΧΕ ΘΕΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΗΝ ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΣΥΓΚΕΚΡΙΜΕΝΩΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΗ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΩΡΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ 9η ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΣΗΜΑΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΥ 9, ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΕΛΕΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΤΑΡΟΤ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΣΧΕΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΙΓΥΠΤΙΑΚΗ ΘΕΟΤΗΤΑ ΙΣΙΔΑ, ΤΗΝ ΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΗΣ ΝΟΡΕΑ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΚΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΤΩΝ ΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΩΝ "Η ΥΠΟΣΤΑΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΑΡΧΟΝΤΩΝ", ΕΝΩ ΕΓΙΝΕ ΠΑΡΑΛΛΗΛΑ ΜΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΗ ΕΠΑΝΑΛΛΗΨΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΕΣ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΕΣ, ΣΤΟΥΣ ΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΟΥΣ,ΤΟΝ ΚΗΠΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΔΕΜ, ΤΟΝ ΑΔΑΜ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΥΑ, ΚΑΙΝ ΚΑΙ ΑΒΕΛ, ΣΕΘ, ΤΗΝ ΝΟΡΕΑ, ΤΟΝ ΑΡΧΗΓΟ ΤΩΝ ΑΡΧΟΝΤΩΝ ΤΗΝ ΘΕΑ ΣΟΦΙΑ, ΤΟΝ ΑΓΓΕΛΟ ΕΛΕΛΕΘ, ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΘΕΑ ΙΣΙΔΑ, ΤΗΝ ΕΠΙΡΡΟΗ ΤΗΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΡΙΣΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΕΛΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΟΝΟΜΑΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΡΙΣΙΟΥ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ ΜΟΝΟ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΑΡΞΗ ΛΑΤΡΕΥΤΙΚΩΝ ΧΩΡΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΡΙΣΙ, ΣΕ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΘΕΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ ΛΑΤΡΕΥΟΝΤΑΝ.
ΕΠΙΠΛΕΟΝ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΣΙΔΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ, ΣΑΝ ΘΕΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΛΑΤΡΕΥΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΡΩΜΑΙΟΙ, ΣΤΗΝ NOTRE DAME, FULCANELI, ΑΛΧΗΜΙΣΤΕΣ-ΑΛΧΗΜΕΙΑ, ΑΛΧΗΜΙΚΑ ΣΥΜΒΟΛΑ, ΑΛΧΗΜΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΕΤΑΜΟΡΦΩΣΗΣ, ΘΕΡΑΠΕΙΕΣ, ΔΙΑΛΟΓΙΣΜΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΑΝΑΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΝΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΙΔΗΤΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΛΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ.
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
AMAZON PAGE:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/katerina_kostaki_official
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
FACEBOOK CLOSED GROUP:http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
TWITTER:http://www.twitter.com/katerinakostaki
YOUTUBE:http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
WEBPAGE:http://KaterinaKostaki.wixsite.com/academyofinnerlight
BLOG1:http://endlesslifejourney.blogspot.com
BLOG2:http://www.academyofinnerlight.com
Keywords
angelskaterina kostakiacademy of inner lightangelic tarotpleiadians
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