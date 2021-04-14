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Trump can not save the U.S.A (No one can) But this one guy can redeem humanity *****Breaking News***** Please read ALL descriptions on this channels videos for the "TRUTH" ©
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1106 views • April 14, 2021
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www.lordrayel.org Join us here
Please refer ALL comments to Before it's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857 ..... Join us here
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apostolic .....brother channel
Hi again. If you have not seen ABN's previous videos then either see the links below or subscribe to this channel and view previous content. Now, "IF" you watched the last video I posted you will be fully aware that WE are making claims that Christ has returned and "IS" walking the earth today. And the reason you have not yet known about these "FACTS" is that the media and governments are ARE covering it up and "IF" you know your scripture, especially revelation. Because scripture is only understood by the interpretation of the reader. And "ALL" religions have misinterpreted their scripture aided by the manipulation of Satan, This includes Tanakh, Bible, and Hadiths. (NOT the ORIGINAL Torah and the ORIGINAL Quran though, these 2 are the word of GOD) NOW, and pay close attention... We are NOT saying all religions are Satanic. We are simply stating that Satan has had an influence in all scripture since the ORIGINALS to confuse and befuddle humanity. And if you are familiar with the book of Job, Satan has been allowed this task by God himself to test yall. Now the guy in the video of this release "Trump can not save the U.S.A" was FASLEY imprisoned (see link) https://www.facebook.com/groups/RayEliteTeachings/permalink/602989576441588
although some of the parts of the internet which Satan controls will tell you otherwise, (sound familiar?). So be very, VERY careful where you get your information from now on. Here is an article we are running on B.I.N (Published yesterday) https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2021/04/pope-tweets-his-views-on-jesus-and-even-more-public-reaction-to-the-truth-its-not-what-you-think-15400.html
And I am going to state, and you can quote me on this. "The office of the Roman Catholic Pope Is the false prophet." And if the article confuses you, read the small print on my very, very good friend Tom. And please comment on your thoughts. Be patient with an answer though brothers & sisters.
And if you are wondering, why Christ would need money? Please read the description in my last video.
As for Trump. He Cannot save the U.S.A. Or ANYONE for that matter. As the U.S.A and specifically New York for that matter is BABYLON THE GREAT - NEW YORK CITY
The location of Ancient Babylon is in Iraq. There are many prophecies about a future Babylon referred to in the book of Revelation as "Babylon The Great City” with many scholars and theologians speculating where this new Babylon might be.... FULL CHRIST TEACHING HERE:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/RayEliteTeachings/permalink/3204451046295415
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!” Thomas H. Cavin.
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments here: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
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The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
Oh, and BTW if you are wondering why Biff just ask
www.lordrayel.org Join us here
Please refer ALL comments to Before it's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857 ..... Join us here
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apostolic .....brother channel
Hi again. If you have not seen ABN's previous videos then either see the links below or subscribe to this channel and view previous content. Now, "IF" you watched the last video I posted you will be fully aware that WE are making claims that Christ has returned and "IS" walking the earth today. And the reason you have not yet known about these "FACTS" is that the media and governments are ARE covering it up and "IF" you know your scripture, especially revelation. Because scripture is only understood by the interpretation of the reader. And "ALL" religions have misinterpreted their scripture aided by the manipulation of Satan, This includes Tanakh, Bible, and Hadiths. (NOT the ORIGINAL Torah and the ORIGINAL Quran though, these 2 are the word of GOD) NOW, and pay close attention... We are NOT saying all religions are Satanic. We are simply stating that Satan has had an influence in all scripture since the ORIGINALS to confuse and befuddle humanity. And if you are familiar with the book of Job, Satan has been allowed this task by God himself to test yall. Now the guy in the video of this release "Trump can not save the U.S.A" was FASLEY imprisoned (see link) https://www.facebook.com/groups/RayEliteTeachings/permalink/602989576441588
although some of the parts of the internet which Satan controls will tell you otherwise, (sound familiar?). So be very, VERY careful where you get your information from now on. Here is an article we are running on B.I.N (Published yesterday) https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2021/04/pope-tweets-his-views-on-jesus-and-even-more-public-reaction-to-the-truth-its-not-what-you-think-15400.html
And I am going to state, and you can quote me on this. "The office of the Roman Catholic Pope Is the false prophet." And if the article confuses you, read the small print on my very, very good friend Tom. And please comment on your thoughts. Be patient with an answer though brothers & sisters.
And if you are wondering, why Christ would need money? Please read the description in my last video.
As for Trump. He Cannot save the U.S.A. Or ANYONE for that matter. As the U.S.A and specifically New York for that matter is BABYLON THE GREAT - NEW YORK CITY
The location of Ancient Babylon is in Iraq. There are many prophecies about a future Babylon referred to in the book of Revelation as "Babylon The Great City” with many scholars and theologians speculating where this new Babylon might be.... FULL CHRIST TEACHING HERE:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/RayEliteTeachings/permalink/3204451046295415
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!” Thomas H. Cavin.
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments here: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://www.armageddonbroadcastnetwork.tv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonbroadcastnetwork
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
#ArmageddonBroadcastNetwork #ABN #TheWholeTruth #EndofDays #Endtimes #Prophecy #Bible #Armageddon #Annunaki #Sumer #Mesopotamia #Enlil #Lordofhosts #LordRayEl #LordRaEl #RayEl #RaEl #Yeshua #UFO #Armiesofheaven #Jesus #Lord #Christ #Rapture
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
Oh, and BTW if you are wondering why Biff just ask
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