Revelation from God: One strives for immortality
The aim is that humanity could become like God through the fallen angel’s technology. Verily, satan has always been jealous of God and this is evident through the science, which always goes much further.
Published on September 6, 2022 by ocgng
Please share and do not change ©
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.