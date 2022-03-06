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Counterparts - Actor Vic Mignogna - Star Trek Continues
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Join us for a conversation with Victor Joseph Mignogna! Vic is an American voice actor and musician known for his voice-over work in the English dubs of Japanese anime shows, such as Edward Elric from the Fullmetal Alchemist series, for which he earned the American Anime Award for Best Actor.
He directed and starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the series Star Trek Continues. He received great reviews for writing, directing, executive-producing and starring in Star Trek Continues, especially for his portrayal of the character of Kirk, respectfully utilizing William Shatner's unique mannerisms and cadence.
He directed and starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the series Star Trek Continues. He received great reviews for writing, directing, executive-producing and starring in Star Trek Continues, especially for his portrayal of the character of Kirk, respectfully utilizing William Shatner's unique mannerisms and cadence.
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