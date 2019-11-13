7 Easy Postnatal Yoga Asanas To Reduce Belly

LEARN easy POSTNATAL YOGA poses from our expert for getting back your original shape.



Start getting your body back in shape after your pregnancy. You can start with postnatal yoga poses for reducing belly fat and relaxing the shoulders and neck.



Yoga After Delivery Exercises Sequence:



1. Hasta utthanasana / Crescent Moon Pose

2. Malasana / Garland Pose

3. Ardhahalasana / Half Plough Pose

4. Naukasana / Boat Pose

5. Sampattasana / Plank Pose

6. Bhujangasana / Cobra Pose

7. Ushtrasana / Camel Pose

8. Gomukhasana / Cow Head Pose



Delivering the baby is a very special event in the life of a women. However, pregnancy or delivery has some unique challenges like you gain weight, pile up belly fat, see a dramatic changes in blood pressure levels, develop stomach problems. Therefore, yoga is considered to be a great exercise after your delivery. During your pregnancy your body goes through a metabolic changes so getting such tendencies are normal, but you can’t carry on with them throughout your life. You need a quick yet effective exercise schedule that runs conveniently along with your life having said your newborn now requires your special care, attention and time. Therefore yoga poses works incredible well for you.



How does a post pregnancy yoga/exercise help you? These post natal yoga exercises will help you to reduce extra pounds that you gain during pregnancy and also helps to strengthen your body muscles and bones. It is obvious that one should not do heavy workout or Cardiac series after delivery to lose weight, but simple-easy and stress free yoga asanas can be done.

Hatha yoga refers to a set of physical exercises (known as asanas or postures), and sequences of asanas, designed to align your skin, muscles, and bones. The postures are also designed to open the many channels of the body—especially the main channel, the spine—so that energy can flow freely. A typical postnatal yoga exercise routine will include 8 individual asanas:



1. The malasana, or "Garland Pose", is used for two slightly different asanas, either with the hands folded around the heels, or with the arms folded around the legs while holding the hands together at the back, also called Kanchyasana. This asana helps you to tone you belly and stretch your ankles.



2. ArdhaHalasana, or "half plow pose" makes the muscle in the abdominal area more flexible. Practising this asana after delivery will prevent the prolapse of the abdominal organs, such as the uterus in women.



3. Naukasana, or "boat pose" Improves the blood circulation in the body and strengthens the muscles of thigh, hips, necks and shoulder, as these are the common areas to get weak after delivery. It also improves the function of kidney, thyroid and prostate glands.



4. Sampattasana, or "plank pose" planks are no exception to give you the best mood boost. This asana helps you stretch and ultimately relax muscles groups that often become stiff and tense from prolonged sitting.



5. Bhujangasana, or "cobra pose", performing this yoga asana postnatal is effective for uterine disorder and improves the function of reproductive organ. It also brings flexibility in upper and middle back.



6. Ushtarasana, or "camel pose" stretches and opens the front of the body. It also strengthens the back and shoulders. And since lower back ache is apparent among women after delivery, this asana helps in relieving the body from lower back ache. It also helps overcome menstrual discomfort.



7. Gomukhasana, or "cow head pose" practising this yoga asana by women after delivery, helps their pelvic and reproductive organs to get toned and massaged. This asana also helps in stimulation of kidneys.



Performing all these yoga asanas regularly as a series will help women after pregnancy to induce relaxation, and at the same time it will tone the body, killing extra weight that they gain during their pregnancy journey.



Before starting any physical activity or exercise, always consult a physician.

These asanas have been performed by a trained yoga instructor.