Removing the Chains on Humanity: Unmasking the Divine Feminine & Masculine w/ Dr. Brianna Ladapo

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com * Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308 *Native Path Collagen - Superb quality collagen peptide below retail prices in this special offer: https://explorenativepath.com/Sarah

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu: - Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J - Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J - Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J *

Brianna Ladapo — intuitive spiritual healer, movement therapist, and certified Naturopathic Doctor — joins the program to explore the extraordinary potential unfolding within humanity right now.

-

Brianna believes we are living through an unprecedented awakening — a moment in history where every soul alive has consciously chosen to participate. She describes a powerful convergence of human understanding and divine expression, a rising wave of awareness that is accelerating our evolution and ultimately guiding us toward the ascension of humankind.

-

In this deeply inspiring conversation, Brianna shares how to navigate this collective shift, reconnect with your inner wisdom, and embrace the higher purpose unfolding in your own life. Her message is one of empowerment, remembrance, and profound hope.

-

Be inspired by her work and join her Substack community at: https://BriannaLadapo.substack.com

* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. * Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further