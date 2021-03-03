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State Law Can Stop COVID Tyranny, Vote Fraud, Illegal Immigration & Critical Race Theory
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20 views • March 03, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach explains his new organization Alliance for Free Citizens and its effort to have state governments use their constitutional power to stop COVID tyranny, voter fraud, illegal immigration, Critical Race Theory indoctrination of children, and other horrors facing Americans. Kobach, who led Trump's commission on election integrity, said secure elections were critical, and that states have the power to secure voting systems. Stopping illegal immigration can be a role for states too, said Kobach, who helped draft Arizona's law that reined in illegal immigration. Blasting Critical Race Theory being imposed on children in government schools, Kobach said states had the power to stop that as well. His organization is making model legislation available to lawmakers nationwide to help restore America as quickly as possible.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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