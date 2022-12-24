Create New Account
QUAIS CÃES FICARÃO DE FORA? - A Terra e os que nela habitam (Análise de Textos originais em grego)
1 view
channel image
JESUS é Santo
Published 19 hours ago |

Os "cães" que ficarão de fora são os "adoradores" da besta, não os animais. Os "adoradores, são as pessoas que obedecem a besta, que lambem sua mão como um cão lambe a mão de seu mestre. Mas, ficarão de fora os cães e os feiticeiros, e os que se prostituem, e os homicidas, e os idólatras, e qualquer que ama e comete a mentira. (Apocalipse 22: 15)

Site oficial: https://www.jesusesanto.com

Reportagens "interessantes":

Zoológico de Curitiba será o 1º no Brasil a v_cin_r animais contra c_v_d: https://exame.com/ciencia/zoologico-de-curitiba-sera-o-1o-no-brasil-a-vacinar-animais-contra-covid/


 Zoológico no Chile começa a va ci. [email protected] animais contra a Co_ _ _== https://g1.globo.com/mundo/noticia/2022/01/04/zoologico-no-chile-comeca-a-vacinar-animais-contra-a-covid-19.ghtml

Rússia lança a primeira [email protected] cina contra cov I D - 1 9 para animais: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Azing8PJZ64

Red pandas, tigers and hippos receive C ov id vac. cines in adorable footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgqjnlyJiGE

Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo to begin vacci @@ nating animals against C_ _ _: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/assiniboine-zoo-covid-vaccine-1.6377212


Palavras: - Proskuneo - προσκυνέω: https://biblehub.com/greek/4352.htm

- Sebo - σέβομαι: https://biblehub.com/greek/4576.htm

- Latreuo - λατρεύω: https://biblehub.com/greek/3000.htm

- Enopios - ἐνώπιον: https://biblehub.com/greek/1799.htm

- Eusebeo - εὐσεβέω: https://biblehub.com/greek/2151.htm

Site de estudo: https://www.studylight.org/original-language-tools.html

Forum de estudo de palavras do idioma grego: https://lsj.gr/wiki/προσκυνέω

Clipes da Billie Eilish: Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PZsSWwc9xA

Billie Eilish - bury a friend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik

