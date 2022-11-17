Quo Vadis





Nov 16, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje Prepares Us for the Coming Tribulation.





Our Lady has often said that this time in history is a special time of grace.





She says her time on earth has been granted to the world by God and we must accept this special time of grace with all our hearts.





Our Lady warns that much of humanity will reject these graces and that consequences can be expected.





Those who follow the Medjugorje apparitions understand this.





They know because of what has already been revealed about the secrets that this time of grace will be followed by times of tribulation.





Visionary Mirjana, rather ominously, has said: “Our Lady’s messages here, prepare us for what is to come.





Our Lady says “Be prepared, it is necessary to shake the world a little.





Events will cause the world to stop and think.





Our Lady is calling us to conversion now which means complete surrender to God.





If we do that, we are not afraid, not even of death”





The visionaries themselves have spoken about this time of grace and the coming time when the earth will shake.





In a Message on June 25, 2019, the Holy Mother said to visionary Marija:





“Dear children! I am thanking God for each of you for responding to my call.





In a special way, I am preparing you for the new times that you may be firm in faith and persevering in prayer, so that the Holy Spirit may work through you and renew the face of the earth.





I am praying with you for peace which is the most precious gift, even though Satan wants war and hatred.





You, little children, be my extended hands and proudly go with God. Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Then seer Ivanka stressed: “Nothing should frighten us except disobeying God’s Will.”





Visionary Vicka agreed saying: “People should not be afraid if they are prepared.





If we are afraid of these kinds of things, we don’t have confidence in God.





Fear of this kind does not come from God.





It can only come from satan who wants to disturb us, so that we close ourselves to God and are not able to pray.





With God, you can only have confidence; and strength to go through any troubles.





The best preparation is to pray every day, go to Mass, and to read the Bible.





With prayer and penance the chastisements can be lessened.





I can only say: prepare.





For all eternity, you will thank God if you do.”





All of this was confirmed by Vatican Mariologist Father Rene Laurentine.





Citing testimonies of the visionaries, he wrote to Pope John Paul II saying:





“According to the visionaries, the ninth and tenth secrets are grave matters.





They are a chastisement for the sins of the world.





The punishment is inevitable because we cannot expect the conversion of the entire world.





The chastisement can be mitigated by prayers and penance. It cannot be suppressed.





After the first warning, the others will follow within a rather brief period of time.





So it is that people will have time for conversion.





This time is a period of grace and conversion.





After the visible sign, those who are still alive will have little time for conversion.





For that reason, the Blessed Virgin calls for urgent conversion and reconciliation.





The invitation to prayer and penance is destined to ward off evil and war, and above all to save souls.





We are close to the events predicted by Our Lady.





Convert yourselves as quickly as possible.





Open your hearts to God.





This is a message to all mankind.”





All the visionaries emphasize with great passion to not worry about the secrets.





They implore us to listen to Our Lady’s messages and to concern ourselves with our conversion.





Visionary Maria, has these important words to say about what Our Lady truly wants from us.





“This is a time of great grace and mercy.





Now is the time to listen to these messages and to change our lives. Those who do will never be able to thank God enough.”





