© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BITCOIN DELUSIONS: A CRINGE COMPILATION
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
94 views • December 13, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on May 14, 2021 with 5.2K views.
Did you know I do a weekly show on Axion Today? | Stake Axion Earn Bitcoin 4 Times A Week! https://www.youtube.com/AxionToday
See all the daily activity at https://Axion.Today
From the dismissive ("Is it just stupid?") to the clueless ("Link it to gold!") to the luddite-tinged gaffes ("[Bitcoins] live in the ethernet.") we found it all in the news archives.
Bitcoin was created in 2009 and was largely unknown to the public until sporadic news reports in the early 2010s brought awareness of the cryptocurrency into the mainstream. From clips we've surfaced, it seems Max Keiser was one of the first on-air evangelists of the emerging cryptocurrency. "This is the biggest story of this decade," he said on RT in June 2011, correctly predicting that the currency would continue to grow in 2012 and beyond. John Stossel, Stu Varney, and Larry Kudlow—personalities on FOX Business and CNBC at the time—make appearances with varying levels of optimism and skepticism.
In a combative exchange that neatly summarizes institutional distaste for bitcoin, Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett handily spars with a bitcoin skeptic on CNBC who posits, "The whole bitcoin market is $1 billion. It's a novelty for the Geek Squad."
Remember that classic 1994 news clip of three NBC anchors—Matt Lauer, Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel—asking "What is internet?" Think that: but for bitcoin.
Buckle up, HODL, and cringe your way through this compilation.
#bitcoin #cryptocurrency #hodl
Credit: Going Off-Topic
Original Source: https://youtu.be/672E-4LCxO4
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Did you know I do a weekly show on Axion Today? | Stake Axion Earn Bitcoin 4 Times A Week! https://www.youtube.com/AxionToday
See all the daily activity at https://Axion.Today
From the dismissive ("Is it just stupid?") to the clueless ("Link it to gold!") to the luddite-tinged gaffes ("[Bitcoins] live in the ethernet.") we found it all in the news archives.
Bitcoin was created in 2009 and was largely unknown to the public until sporadic news reports in the early 2010s brought awareness of the cryptocurrency into the mainstream. From clips we've surfaced, it seems Max Keiser was one of the first on-air evangelists of the emerging cryptocurrency. "This is the biggest story of this decade," he said on RT in June 2011, correctly predicting that the currency would continue to grow in 2012 and beyond. John Stossel, Stu Varney, and Larry Kudlow—personalities on FOX Business and CNBC at the time—make appearances with varying levels of optimism and skepticism.
In a combative exchange that neatly summarizes institutional distaste for bitcoin, Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett handily spars with a bitcoin skeptic on CNBC who posits, "The whole bitcoin market is $1 billion. It's a novelty for the Geek Squad."
Remember that classic 1994 news clip of three NBC anchors—Matt Lauer, Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel—asking "What is internet?" Think that: but for bitcoin.
Buckle up, HODL, and cringe your way through this compilation.
#bitcoin #cryptocurrency #hodl
Credit: Going Off-Topic
Original Source: https://youtu.be/672E-4LCxO4
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.