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BITCOIN DELUSIONS: A CRINGE COMPILATION
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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94 views • December 13, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on May 14, 2021 with 5.2K views.
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From the dismissive ("Is it just stupid?") to the clueless ("Link it to gold!") to the luddite-tinged gaffes ("[Bitcoins] live in the ethernet.") we found it all in the news archives.

Bitcoin was created in 2009 and was largely unknown to the public until sporadic news reports in the early 2010s brought awareness of the cryptocurrency into the mainstream. From clips we've surfaced, it seems Max Keiser was one of the first on-air evangelists of the emerging cryptocurrency. "This is the biggest story of this decade," he said on RT in June 2011, correctly predicting that the currency would continue to grow in 2012 and beyond. John Stossel, Stu Varney, and Larry Kudlow—personalities on FOX Business and CNBC at the time—make appearances with varying levels of optimism and skepticism.

In a combative exchange that neatly summarizes institutional distaste for bitcoin, Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett handily spars with a bitcoin skeptic on CNBC who posits, "The whole bitcoin market is $1 billion. It's a novelty for the Geek Squad."

Remember that classic 1994 news clip of three NBC anchors—Matt Lauer, Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel—asking "What is internet?" Think that: but for bitcoin.

Buckle up, HODL, and cringe your way through this compilation.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency #hodl

Credit: Going Off-Topic
Original Source: https://youtu.be/672E-4LCxO4

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