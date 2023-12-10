Free Speech Win - Elon Musk Puts Free Speech Referendum To The People - ALEX JONES back on X Twitter

Poll to reinstate Alex Jones on "X" is now live!
Alex Jones reinstates Alex Jones. Almost 2 millions votes, 70.1% said YES.
Vote Here: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1733529033575465381
It's a win for anti-censorship, even if you don't like AJ or what he says.
