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James Rawles: Coup Consolidating Power in America & Surviving in the Great Reset
Geopolitics & Empire
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1121 views • May 07, 2021
James Rawles discusses how the U.S. has undergone a socialist coup, which is in its early stages, and is now consolidating power in Washington. He doesn't believe President Biden will complete his 4-year term and gives his thoughts on what the "QAnon" movement was really about. He believes the pandemic was exaggerated and its psychological and economic effects will be felt for decades, as we are now on the cusp of hyperinflation. He warns of the danger of governments implementing sovereign cryptocurrencies (CBDCs) and why the days are numbered for private cryptocurrencies. He thinks more lockdowns and Covid variants are to come. We also discuss strategic relocation within the United States and the threat of great power military conflict, including even the potential for a Chinese land invasion of the United States.

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About James Rawles
James Wesley Rawles is a survivalist author, lecturer, and founder and editor of SurvivalBlog.com which has more than 320,000 unique visitors per week and is considered the Internet’s premier source of information on family preparedness and survival topics. He is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, and now works as a full-time blogger and freelance writer. He has authored several best selling nonfiction and fiction survivalists books.

His expertise is primarily in retreat security, food storage, firearms, communications, first aid, and off-grid power systems. He has a B.A. degree in Journalism from San Jose State University with minor degrees in Military Science, History, and Military History. He has served as a U.S. Army Intelligence Corps officer and held a Top Secret security clearance with SCI access. He attended the Army NBC defense officer’s course, as well as Northern Warfare School at Fort Greeley, Alaska. Before resigning his commission as a Captain, he worked numerous live intelligence gathering and analysis missions overseas at the tactical and strategic levels.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
trumpbitcoinpreppingdeep stateglobalistsprophecychinaww3bidenbtccryptopandemicend timescoupeconomic collapsetechnocracykamala harriscryptocurrencieswwiiistrategic relocationsurvivalismgreat reset
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