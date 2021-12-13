© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇰🇷🚨 SOUTH KOREA RISING UP AGAINST COVID TYRANNY ⚡💥
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • December 13, 2021
Doctors, experts and concerned parents in South Korea are fighting to expose the dangerous vaccines and to stop the children from being injected. This is video footage of a protest that happened today (December 13th). Resistance against COVID tyranny is starting to spread across Asia.
Waiting for the one in Hong Kong
Waiting for the one in Hong Kong
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.