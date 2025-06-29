Silent Hill 3 (2003, Playstation 2), part 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent Hill 3 is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed and published by Konami. It was also released for PC.
You play as Heather, a 17-year old girl who suddenly finds herself in a dark- abandoned, run-down amusement park. After being attacked by monsters, she wakes up in shopping mall, apparently having had a nightmare. Heather wants to go to her father, but most of the mall is closed and she needs to find an exit. Things get stranger when a detective urges her to speak to him, as he claims he has important information on her birth. Moreover, there are grotesque monsters roaming around the mall...