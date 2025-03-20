'If we lift sanctions against Russia, they will attack us faster' – Lithuanian President Nauseda.

Adding from Maria Z about Lithuania and Armenia:

They need to see a doctor, Russophobia is a disease — Maria Zakharova on Lithuania's accusations against Russia in the IKEA arson.

Defrosting ("un-freezing") takes time, I say this as a woman who loves to cook — Maria Zakharova on Armenia's participation in the CSTO

Adding:

EU summit failed to make practical decisions on new military aid to Ukraine - document

EU leaders said they maintained the "peace through strength" approach in Ukraine, according to the final document from the summit in Brussels.

It was signed by 26 of the 27 countries of the union.

The document notes that the EU is ready to continue sanctions pressure on Moscow and will hold Russia's frozen assets.

EU countries will provide military assistance to Ukraine on a voluntary basis, taking into account the national interests of individual states, according to a document signed following the summit in Brussels.

Adding:

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Germany will be allocating €10 billion to Ukraine over the course of 2025.

Adding:

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has instructed all government agencies to restore ties with their Russian colleagues and actively participate in joint events due to "recent geopolitical changes," the local newspaper Hraparak writes.