Horror, watch and listen to video!

Then shall He say to them on the left hand. Depart from me , Ye cursed into everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels, for I was hungered and you gave me no meat, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink. I was a stranger and you took me not in, naked and ye clothed me not, sick and in prison and ye visited me not. Then shall they answer him saying, when saw thee a hungered, or athirst, or a stranger or naked or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee. Then shall he answer them saying, Verily I say unto you, Insomuch that ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not unto me. Then these on my left shall go away into everlasting punishment; but the righteous unto everlasting life! Matthew 25: 41-46. Christians supporting the destruction of the Palestinian people (the least of these) and providing the means of destruction by supporting a people that do not believe Jesus as the Messiah and follow the Jewish Talmud that desecrates Jesus precious name, will one day be held accountable!

