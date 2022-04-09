【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】 9/4/2022 CCP Implemented So-Called Gorilla War

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CCP Implemented So-Called Gorilla War, Miles Has No Personal Hatred With Guo Guangchang, Just Don’t Like the Way He Work With CCP on the Vaccines, CCP Will Keep Harassing Taiwan Until the Real Attack Comes Through