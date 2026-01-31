DEATH JAB TOTALLY DESTROYS TV STAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. **Al Roker**
@alroker
*"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital w/blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. I am so fortunate to be getting terrific care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes & prayers."*
6:13 AM · Nov 18, 2022
[https://x.com/alroker/status/1593608235755479042](https://x.com/alroker/status/1593608235755479042)
2. **Al Roker**
@alroker
*"I'm grateful to be one of the first @TODAYshow hosts #vaccinated against covid. Let's ensure the most vulnerable have access to life-saving vaccines. Join me in celebrating #WorldImmunizationWeek #LongLifeForAll #vaccination #WorldImmunisationWeek"*
8:58 AM · Apr 25, 2022
[https://x.com/alroker/status/1518620541338275840](https://x.com/alroker/status/1518620541338275840)