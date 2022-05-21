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China Planning to Invade America
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1196 views • May 21, 2022
A meeting of top Chinese Generals was convened recently wherein they discussed what appears to be an invasion of America's West Coast sometime between June - November of 2022. Fortunately, someone was able to smuggle an audio recording of the meeting to us. The recording was translated, and details of that war planning meeting are discussed here in this video by two subject matter experts. The Chinese Generals referred to this war as the "Final War."
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