Time Travel Could Explain UFOs — And More | Dr. Ronald Mallett

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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See the Deep Dive Peptide Webinar at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-deep-dive-peptide-webinar

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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Professor of Applied Physics, Ronald Mallett, joins the program to explain why he believes time travel is not only possible, but why it could also explain some of humanity's biggest mysteries—including whether future humans may already be visiting us.

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Driven by the devastating loss of his father at a young age, Dr. Mallett dedicated his life to understanding the physics of time travel in hopes of one day finding a way to save him. That deeply personal mission became a lifelong scientific pursuit, leading him to develop a theory he believes could make time travel possible.

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In today's Thrive Hour, we explore the science behind time travel, whether changing the past could prevent tragedies or save lives, the grandfather paradox, the possibility of future humans traveling back through time, and why mainstream science has been slow to embrace these ideas.

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Whether you're fascinated by physics, UFOs, or the biggest unanswered questions about our universe, this discussion will challenge how you think about time, reality, and humanity's future.

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Learn more about Professor Ronald Mallett at https://Physics.UConn.edu/person/Ronald-Mallett

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further