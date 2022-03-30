The Root Cause of Symptoms with Donald Ellsworth, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze is joined by fellow colleague Donald Ellsworth, MD as they discuss the Functional Medicine approach to medicine and finding the root cause of symptoms. “If there’s something wrong with the leaves on a tree, the problem starts at the roots.”
As a conventionally trained physician, learn about the life event that led Dr. Ellsworth to seek out natural approaches for his patients and how he incorporates into his practice today.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/