BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Root Cause of Symptoms with Donald Ellsworth, MD
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
125 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • March 30, 2022
Did you know that the human gut has more neurotransmitters than the brain! It’s true! An unhealthy gut can cause various health issues that may go unnoticed by traditional doctors.

On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze is joined by fellow colleague Donald Ellsworth, MD as they discuss the Functional Medicine approach to medicine and finding the root cause of symptoms. “If there’s something wrong with the leaves on a tree, the problem starts at the roots.”

As a conventionally trained physician, learn about the life event that led Dr. Ellsworth to seek out natural approaches for his patients and how he incorporates into his practice today.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
Keywords
functional medicinedr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strength Training May Slow Brain Aging by Up to 2.3 Years, Study Finds

Strength Training May Slow Brain Aging by Up to 2.3 Years, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study Links Plant-Based Omega-3 Intake to Survival in Fatty Liver Disease

Study Links Plant-Based Omega-3 Intake to Survival in Fatty Liver Disease

Coco Somers
Decades-old anthrax law quietly cleared the way for COVID-19 drug mandates, doctor says

Decades-old anthrax law quietly cleared the way for COVID-19 drug mandates, doctor says

Cassie B.
Study Links Phytochemical-Rich Diet to 52% Lower Colorectal Cancer Odds

Study Links Phytochemical-Rich Diet to 52% Lower Colorectal Cancer Odds

Coco Somers
Study Links Regular Stair Climbing to Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Death

Study Links Regular Stair Climbing to Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Death

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy