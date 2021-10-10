© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tech Safe Schools--Restoring Balance by the Three Powers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 10, 2021
Julian Gresser - Counsel at Swankin & Turner - Co-founder of Broadband International Legal Action Network - CEO/Chairman for Big Heart Technologies
Safe learning environments in schools are increasingly jeopardized by the proliferation of cell towers, routers, smart meters, cell phones, and other wireless devices. Scientific studies confirm that children are especially vulnerable to Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) in Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) emitted from these devices. Contrary to the widespread belief fostered by the purveyors of these products, school administrators, parents, and teachers have legal rights to protect themselves and children in their care.
Julian Gresser, a leading public interest attorney, former Harvard Law School professor, author, and inventor will discuss what he calls "The Three Powers", explaining how they offer an effective and balanced path forward to avoid and manage a rapidly unfolding national calamity.
Power # 1--Targeted Administrative/Judicial Action at the Legal Acupuncture Points. Mr. Gresser will discuss forthcoming legal actions before the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), FDA, and FCC in the context of the fiduciary duty of school administrators.
Power # 2--Resilient Negotiation and Strategic Alliances. Mr. Gresser will discuss how to use the art of Resilient Negotiation in building strategic collaborations to neutralize the "Shadow Game" being played by the telecom providers.
Power # 3--Chance, Synchronicity, and Serendipity. Mr. Gresser will explain how Powered by Synchronicity is a formidable "inner martial art" that can be used to enhance compassion, understanding, balance, and love.
https://www.bbilan.org/, https://bighearttechnologies.com/, https://www.thebalancegroup.net/, https://resiliencemultiplier.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
Safe learning environments in schools are increasingly jeopardized by the proliferation of cell towers, routers, smart meters, cell phones, and other wireless devices. Scientific studies confirm that children are especially vulnerable to Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) in Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) emitted from these devices. Contrary to the widespread belief fostered by the purveyors of these products, school administrators, parents, and teachers have legal rights to protect themselves and children in their care.
Julian Gresser, a leading public interest attorney, former Harvard Law School professor, author, and inventor will discuss what he calls "The Three Powers", explaining how they offer an effective and balanced path forward to avoid and manage a rapidly unfolding national calamity.
Power # 1--Targeted Administrative/Judicial Action at the Legal Acupuncture Points. Mr. Gresser will discuss forthcoming legal actions before the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), FDA, and FCC in the context of the fiduciary duty of school administrators.
Power # 2--Resilient Negotiation and Strategic Alliances. Mr. Gresser will discuss how to use the art of Resilient Negotiation in building strategic collaborations to neutralize the "Shadow Game" being played by the telecom providers.
Power # 3--Chance, Synchronicity, and Serendipity. Mr. Gresser will explain how Powered by Synchronicity is a formidable "inner martial art" that can be used to enhance compassion, understanding, balance, and love.
https://www.bbilan.org/, https://bighearttechnologies.com/, https://www.thebalancegroup.net/, https://resiliencemultiplier.com/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.