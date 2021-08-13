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The Mirror Project - Complete | EP 1 - 19
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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20 views • August 13, 2021
The Mirror Project - Complete | EP 1 - 10

https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Mirror-Project---Complete:4?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C

https://www.mp-22.com/

The Mirror Project is a new nonprofit initiative with the mission of developing a singular anti-propaganda repository, incentivising investigative journalists, whistleblowers & field-specific experts to identify media propaganda and subsequently contribute to a growing body of unbiased & impartial information which, in the aggregate and by design, is structured to uncover & communicate The Truth



EP- 2 - The New Normal
https://youtu.be/7e3RXkskHX4
EP-3 - Bill Gates - Digital Dictators
https://youtu.be/3U1_IgmBUnY
EP-4 - The Crisis - Phase II
https://youtu.be/I3XT3BABFyY
EP-5 - The New Terrorism - Coronavirus Upgrade.
https://youtu.be/w98JliSoCBs
EP-6 - Covid-19 - A Bad Horror Movie
https://youtu.be/lb4tJV6FsYA
EP-7 - Covid Medical Genocide
https://youtu.be/tzU8bc6WpKs
EP-8 - Coronavirus Emergency Act 2020
https://youtu.be/edewLSUzZvg
EP-9 - Repeal Coronavirus Act 2020
https://youtu.be/qgYeacV1Kw4
EP-10 - Covid Killing music too
https://youtu.be/1QF_IQG0ws8
EP-11 - The Extension of Coronavirus Act
https://youtu.be/_TbIKLHlKqw
EP-12 - The Truth Behind Track & Trace
https://youtu.be/-x0W6bhj1WQ
EP-13 - A Trustworthy Vaccine - Pfizer
https://youtu.be/al-SZ7cii-g
EP-14 - The Suppression of Science - BMJ
https://youtu.be/NFo16Q66BPw
EP-15 - New Discrimination - Vaccination-ism
https://youtu.be/Bdz-Sp6ZRPY
EP-16 - Lockdown Impact on Human Rights
https://youtu.be/2ZroqWjvgV4
EP-17 - Digital Rebellion - Blockchain
https://youtu.be/dXMWVo0-O44
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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