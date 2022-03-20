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Germany at war against Russia (by Ivo Sasek)
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40 views • March 20, 2022
Contrary to every warning on the sides of Russia to militarily strike any nation delivering arms to Ukraine, chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Co. did right that – in the name of Germany. Germany as the loser in the war which still has no peace treaties has insidiously been entangled with war actions against Russia. Can a hot outbreak still be hindered in time? If yes, only via a fast delivery of the countries’ traitors Scholz and Co. to a “Nuremberg” war-crime tribunal.
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