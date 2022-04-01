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Sailor's HEART, LIVER & LIFE destroyed by VAXX POISON injection
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282 views • April 01, 2022
American Legion Post 117, Butler, PA
Our Legion family is in distress as one of our soldiers Codie Stevenson is very sick. Codie is 18 years old, was a cook in our kitchen and went to the Navy. After graduating boot camp he got a covid vaccine. A few days later he was in the hospital with a heart condition. He is currently on the heart transplant list, on dialysis had surgery for a liver pump and was lifelighted back to a Pittsburgh hospital. His mother Karissa Scarmack has asked us to send cards to him.

Karissa Scarmack is with Codie Stevenson and 2 others. December 12, 2021 at 3;32 PM
We would like to say thank you to all of those who have reached out, sent cards, made phone calls, and donated. We will never truly be able to thank you enough. It Is so humbling to realize how many truly care about this young man. We were given some unfortunate news recently. Codie requires not just a heart transplant, but a multiple organ transplant, which are heart and liver. We are hopeful to be added to the transplant list tomorrow, and even more hopeful to have the donor organs very quickly. Due to the severity of Codie's health, he will be placed high on the list. Even with all of this, he is hell bent to recieve his transplants, and return to normal life as soon as possible. The strength and resilience I see in him...
SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
https://twstalker.com/Angelasfreenews
https://pbs.twimg .com/media/FNXlnCdWQAAjzDf.jpg
https://m.facebook. com/story.php?story fbid=5568455089848947&id=10000053533 5039&m_entstream_source=timeline

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sailorvaxx injurycodie stevenson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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