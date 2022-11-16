Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live With Your Brain Turned On podcast - Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - My Stack of Stuff
40 views
channel image
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 13 days ago |
Shop now

Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners. This week we will talk about vitamin C and why it is so important to staying healthy. We will also cover some of the problems seen in the US election last week, a book that is worth reading and a recap of what we learned from Dr. Ardis last week.

The show is live each Tuesday

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack to receive notifications and join us each Tuesday.

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/ 

Watch previous shows at

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss 

or

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neutronsprotonselectrons


Sign up on the People for People network

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/ 


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket