Live With Your Brain Turned On podcast - Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - My Stack of Stuff

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Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners. This week we will talk about vitamin C and why it is so important to staying healthy. We will also cover some of the problems seen in the US election last week, a book that is worth reading and a recap of what we learned from Dr. Ardis last week.
1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK
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