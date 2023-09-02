The Return of Global lockdown - Plandemic 2.0 ~ Will WE Comply Again like a Bunch of Ostridge? ~

In this situation update I will share with you what I have observed in my residence of St. Petersburg Florida. And I have witness a few people wearing mask again, I will also share a four new videos that has given me the heads up in president Biden's preparation to put us in another lockdown. Again my plea to you is, are we going to take this again, or are we going to stop with this Stockholm syndrome and get our proverbial ostridge head out of the sand?





References:

- The Highwire: WILL YOU COMPLY WITH LOCKDOWN 2.0?

- The Highwire: How To Stop An Anti-V*xxer!: https://rumble.com/v3dgpra-how-to-stop-an-anti-vxxer.html

- CBS news: Is masking coming back_ As new COVID variants emerge, here's what experts say: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/is-masking-coming-back-covid-variants-experts-2023/

- The Highwire: Episode 334 Pandemic 2.0

- Real America news: Fall COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/fall-covid-19-outbreak-confirmed?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play