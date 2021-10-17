HILARIOUS: Now #1 On iTunes ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Hip-Hop

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#letsgobrandon #loza #lozaalexander
The term ‘Let’s go Brandon’ which translates to ‘F Joe Biden’ has now been transformed into a hit song. Hip-hop artist and rapper Loza Alexander created the song, which has now shot to number one on iTunes.
LOZA's youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOgGJBXXIkrXPkVkdNnhpLg