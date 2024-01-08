The NOT So Distant Future – (The Technology Already Exists)

MIRRORED from Spirit2all
30th November 2023
The world in 2030..Some would argue that is already here.
Australia - If someone Litters, confront them - become aggressive - insulting & if your really upset - get violent - When your made aware of 28 Confirmed pedophiles in Government, the Courts & police - DO NOTHING . . . . . Do they need to Litter as well, To INVOKE A RESPONSE !
