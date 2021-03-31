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Even With A Rolling Pin You Are Overpowered..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
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202 views • March 31, 2021
EVEN WITH A ROLLING PIN YOU ARE OVERPOWERED..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
One man conducted an experiment;
He stood outside a mall with a lint roller with no badge, no uniform, no ID to check people out before they entered ...
Everyone ENTERED WITHOUT QUESTION ......
THIS PROVES THAT ALMOST NO ONE QUESTIONS ANYTHING
One man conducted an experiment;
He stood outside a mall with a lint roller with no badge, no uniform, no ID to check people out before they entered ...
Everyone ENTERED WITHOUT QUESTION ......
THIS PROVES THAT ALMOST NO ONE QUESTIONS ANYTHING
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