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AI ALERT: Machine Consciousness is Already Here
Health Ranger Report
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2247 views • 14 days ago

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- Debate on AI and Consciousness (0:01)

- Morphic Resonance and Human Intelligence (0:48)

- Intelligence in the Cosmos (4:54)

- AI and Cosmic Intelligence (7:34)

- Human and Animal Intelligence (10:23)

- The Future of AI and Humanity (28:07)

- Ethical and Moral Implications (36:29)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (37:52)


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