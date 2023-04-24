Create New Account
Message From Mantis: Alhambra Decree (BarbaryPirates)
MJTank
Published Yesterday

Message From Mantis: Alhambra Decree (BarbaryPirates) Speaking of #SitOnSaturn (see recent 'Astronomeus" videos) FIRST Officially Declared Enemy of The United States: The Barbary Pirates (1801). They were the enemy of all of Europe, completely kicked out of the continent by The Alhambra Decree (1492). Note: Countries of origin, and compare to the Trump-era Travel Ban: It's the same countries. 222 years later, they are STILL enemy #1 to USA.

Also: It's feeding time for the mantis. A variety of insects are on-hand as well as cameras: tune in LIVE!

#SitOnSaturn

linktr.ee/mjtank108

warusaeuropeenemydecreepirate1492barbarytrinitarianalhambra

