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The Closer vs The Cancel Vultures
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144 views • November 02, 2021
Hips News with guest host AQtavius
Will take a look at the Dave Chapelle’s “the closer”and the entertainment business aspect.
How the transgender community role explains the social difference of The modern time.
In the interview we discuss the hype o the stand up; the idealism and approach of how people are handling the changes of the past and the drastic change of the future. Transgender! & trans humanism!
What is the hype? Is it about Freedom of speech? Is it dealing with sexuality? Is the entertainment business has to much control?
Join Hips News as we break down the agenda and what’s really behind the hype!
Will take a look at the Dave Chapelle’s “the closer”and the entertainment business aspect.
How the transgender community role explains the social difference of The modern time.
In the interview we discuss the hype o the stand up; the idealism and approach of how people are handling the changes of the past and the drastic change of the future. Transgender! & trans humanism!
What is the hype? Is it about Freedom of speech? Is it dealing with sexuality? Is the entertainment business has to much control?
Join Hips News as we break down the agenda and what’s really behind the hype!
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