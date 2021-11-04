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Vax Exempt Force Experiment On Children
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21 views • November 04, 2021
As Pfizers Vaccine sales for 2021 and 2022 are expected to reach 65 Billion. More Marines are shown the door. The LA Sheriff's department is witnessing a mass exodus. Planes are grounded under false pretenses. US Prisons face staff shortages. Aircraft company employees lawyer up to protect their medical and/or religious exemptions. And as the looming deadline to vaccinate children intermingles with a growing shortage of teachers and substitutes due to the tyrannical mandates of the BIden Administration crippling the United States economy.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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