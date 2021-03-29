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2021 Mystery Report for Newsletter 03 for Gary: March 29, 2021
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282 views • March 29, 2021
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This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
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The Mystery Explained Question
Written by Gary and Terral
February 13, 2021
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM Gary
Hi Terral:
I'm looking at the drawing in 5. Gods Mystery:
"Gods Mystery of Christ Himself" Titled Colossian 2:2 " In the Beginning God Created ..." with the Realms as singularities with the first and second veils visible. Also Shown Titled as the "Perfect Age of Genesis 1:1".....pg 91 in my version pdf of "Mystery Explained" ... actual page of the book may vary,
Terral’s reply (02.13.2021):
Okay. This is the diagram you are referencing from Page 92 of the PDF version.
Gary: Questions: Am I correct in thinking and visualizing? ...at this point the following:
1. Satan has been created by God Almighty
First, you are looking at the diagram shared on Page 14, but this diagram demonstrates how the Hebrew is read from “right to left” rather than the Greek in the New Testament being read left to right like modern English. Satan was created by God through His Word in “God’s Infinite Realm” (golden-yellow on right) long before the Heaven (red) and Earth (blue) were ever created in Genesis 1:1. God had the need to create a “savior” in the Infinite Realm, because of the Satanic Rebellion, which inspired God to then create “Adam” through His Word. Satan took the bait and murdered Adam like the devil “crucified the Lord of glory” (1Cor. 2:6-8). Only then did God command His Word to “Go over there and incarnate as Heaven, so we can create Adam (the Earth) in You for the “restoration of all things.” Therefore, you see the Creation / Adam as the “son of God” (Luke 3:38) and “all things” (John 1:3), while Jesus Christ is from above (Heaven) with all “knowledge and wisdom” hidden “in” Him (Col. 2:3). At this point, we should realize that “Heaven and Earth” are mere “incarnations” and that the only realm that is real is God’s Infinite Realm where “you are gods.” Ps. 82:6, John 10:34-36.
2. Satan is keeping secrets from the gods of the Infinite Realm doing what he was created for by the Almighty God.
Whoo, horsey! Look at the diagram again to realize that God’s Infinite Realm is “Beyond the Veil of Time and Space.” Everything in God’s Infinite Realm is frozen motionless from our tiny Earth perspective! The Satanic Rebellion happened in God’s Infinite Realm LONG before the creation of Heaven and Earth that are “temporal” and where “Time and Space” are created “illusions” from our Infinite Realm perspective. The dragon’s incarnation in Heaven (fighting Michael) and the devil’s incarnation in the Earth are happening in “on Earth AS IT IS in Heaven” fashion like everything else that “has been done” (Ecc. 1:9-11), being done again and again within the created envelope of “Time and Space.” Are you getting the déjà vu feeling like we have had these conversations already? We have. Twice! :0)
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
--
The Mystery Explained Question
Written by Gary and Terral
February 13, 2021
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM Gary
Hi Terral:
I'm looking at the drawing in 5. Gods Mystery:
"Gods Mystery of Christ Himself" Titled Colossian 2:2 " In the Beginning God Created ..." with the Realms as singularities with the first and second veils visible. Also Shown Titled as the "Perfect Age of Genesis 1:1".....pg 91 in my version pdf of "Mystery Explained" ... actual page of the book may vary,
Terral’s reply (02.13.2021):
Okay. This is the diagram you are referencing from Page 92 of the PDF version.
Gary: Questions: Am I correct in thinking and visualizing? ...at this point the following:
1. Satan has been created by God Almighty
First, you are looking at the diagram shared on Page 14, but this diagram demonstrates how the Hebrew is read from “right to left” rather than the Greek in the New Testament being read left to right like modern English. Satan was created by God through His Word in “God’s Infinite Realm” (golden-yellow on right) long before the Heaven (red) and Earth (blue) were ever created in Genesis 1:1. God had the need to create a “savior” in the Infinite Realm, because of the Satanic Rebellion, which inspired God to then create “Adam” through His Word. Satan took the bait and murdered Adam like the devil “crucified the Lord of glory” (1Cor. 2:6-8). Only then did God command His Word to “Go over there and incarnate as Heaven, so we can create Adam (the Earth) in You for the “restoration of all things.” Therefore, you see the Creation / Adam as the “son of God” (Luke 3:38) and “all things” (John 1:3), while Jesus Christ is from above (Heaven) with all “knowledge and wisdom” hidden “in” Him (Col. 2:3). At this point, we should realize that “Heaven and Earth” are mere “incarnations” and that the only realm that is real is God’s Infinite Realm where “you are gods.” Ps. 82:6, John 10:34-36.
2. Satan is keeping secrets from the gods of the Infinite Realm doing what he was created for by the Almighty God.
Whoo, horsey! Look at the diagram again to realize that God’s Infinite Realm is “Beyond the Veil of Time and Space.” Everything in God’s Infinite Realm is frozen motionless from our tiny Earth perspective! The Satanic Rebellion happened in God’s Infinite Realm LONG before the creation of Heaven and Earth that are “temporal” and where “Time and Space” are created “illusions” from our Infinite Realm perspective. The dragon’s incarnation in Heaven (fighting Michael) and the devil’s incarnation in the Earth are happening in “on Earth AS IT IS in Heaven” fashion like everything else that “has been done” (Ecc. 1:9-11), being done again and again within the created envelope of “Time and Space.” Are you getting the déjà vu feeling like we have had these conversations already? We have. Twice! :0)
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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