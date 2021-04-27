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YOUR SOUL IS 'OWNED' BY THE VATICAN - SANTOS BONACCI
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56 views • April 27, 2021
THE ONLY PART HE GETS WRONG IS THAT JESUS IS TOTALLY MADE UP!!!! THE CHRISTIAN CHURCH'S VERSION OF JESUS IS MADE UP TO A DEGREE! I WILL POST AN IN DEPTH STUDY ON THE MESSIAH VERY SOON!
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