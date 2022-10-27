Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CI-23, "R U WOKE part 15... The word "JEW" - a moving target!
190 views
channel image
Truth that Matters
Published a month ago |

This is a Christian Identiy examination of the origins of use of the word "JEW".  Please pay attention as the pastor is reading documents which use "Jew" - so the commentary is important to listen closely.  You will also hear the origins of the USAGE of the "Yah" names and how yahshua/yeshua means "May His name be blotted out forever".... // ANYONE who continues using the sacred "Yah" names - or "goes along to get along" with others who use them, AFTER KNOWING THE TRUTH, WILL GO TO HELL - It will be Horrific - no escape and NO HOPE!  // You have been warned, Professor Truth

See:  https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html


Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket