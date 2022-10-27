CI-23, "R U WOKE part 15... The word "JEW" - a moving target!

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This is a Christian Identiy examination of the origins of use of the word "JEW". Please pay attention as the pastor is reading documents which use "Jew" - so the commentary is important to listen closely. You will also hear the origins of the USAGE of the "Yah" names and how yahshua/yeshua means "May His name be blotted out forever".... // ANYONE who continues using the sacred "Yah" names - or "goes along to get along" with others who use them, AFTER KNOWING THE TRUTH, WILL GO TO HELL - It will be Horrific - no escape and NO HOPE! // You have been warned, Professor Truth
See: https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html