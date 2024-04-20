Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congress is on the brink of handing the internet's reins to the deep state! 😱 Wake up!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2238 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published a day ago

Redacted | 🚨NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden sounds the alarm: Congress is on the brink of handing the internet's reins to the deep state! 😱 Wake up! Ex-FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin is here to break down the looming FISA threats.


TheRedactedInc

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1781632908131725384

Keywords
fisainternetedward snowdenclayton morrisredacted news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket