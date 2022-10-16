Create New Account
Global Alert News - #375 - Dane Wigington
One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 15, 2022.  Dane covers this weeks news about two main species of Alaskan Crab 90% gone this year. Record heat and drought "locked in" over western Canada and the U.S. It's locked in by the climate engineers. If "people" who travel inner and outer space can help STOP these destructive geo-engineering operations....please do so now. It's similar to safety interventions you deployed when you stopped ICBM launch abilities.

Keywords
alaskabiospheredolphinsinsect extinctionwhalesclimate warsrecord heatcrabsaspen treesdouught

